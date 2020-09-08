Brokerages Set Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Price Target at €53.33

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €53.33 ($62.75).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of ETR:NDA traded up €1.26 ($1.48) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €60.34 ($70.99). 69,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 12 month high of €62.90 ($74.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.28.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

