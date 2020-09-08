Brokerages Set Continental AG (ETR:CON) Price Target at €98.32

Continental AG (ETR:CON) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €97.17 ($114.31).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CON shares. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of ETR:CON traded up €1.04 ($1.22) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €95.16 ($111.95). 447,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a 52 week low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 52 week high of €133.10 ($156.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €83.50. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.