Brokerages Set Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Price Target at €28.58

Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.58 ($33.63).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NOEJ stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €29.50 ($34.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.65. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12 month high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a 50 day moving average of €26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

