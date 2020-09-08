Brokerages Set Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Target Price at $45.67

Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Virtusa from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. boosted its position in Virtusa by 753.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,444,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,010,000 after buying an additional 1,274,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Virtusa by 452.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 505,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Virtusa by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 300,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Virtusa by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 123,964 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Virtusa by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after buying an additional 79,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

VRTU stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtusa will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

