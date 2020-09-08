Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BF.B. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Brown-Forman from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brown-Forman has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of BF.B stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. Brown-Forman has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown-Forman will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

