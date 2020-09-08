Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $321.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $35.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 39.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 58.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

