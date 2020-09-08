BVF Inc. IL Boosts Stock Position in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS)

BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 160.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,187 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned 0.11% of Novus Therapeutics worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 31.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVUS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 3,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,148. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 8.90. Novus Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

