BVF Inc. IL Buys New Stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 0.10% of Curis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRIS shares. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.21. Curis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

