BVF Inc. IL Decreases Stock Position in Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA)

BVF Inc. IL cut its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,018,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,907 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned 6.74% of Genocea Biosciences worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter worth $12,428,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

GNCA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Genocea Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.32.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Sunday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 3,151,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,090,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

