BVF Inc. IL Has $27.24 Million Holdings in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)

BVF Inc. IL lowered its position in shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,244,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 117,539 shares during the quarter. GlycoMimetics makes up 1.7% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned about 0.15% of GlycoMimetics worth $27,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 54.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

GLYC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,181. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $158.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.43. GlycoMimetics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GLYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

