BVF Inc. IL Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO)

BVF Inc. IL cut its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,853 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 2.30% of Spero Therapeutics worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

SPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. 125,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,228. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $189.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

