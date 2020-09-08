BVF Inc. IL Has $988,000 Stock Position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)

BVF Inc. IL lessened its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142,923 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned 6.89% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $57,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Shares of RGLS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 31,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. Regulus Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 351.32% and a negative return on equity of 214.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.