BVF Inc. IL Invests $6.37 Million in Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO)

BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,000. BVF Inc. IL owned about 2.82% of Evelo Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVLO. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 22,900,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 1,330,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVLO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. 6,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $192.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Evelo Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 4,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVLO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

