BVF Inc. IL Reduces Holdings in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

BVF Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,090,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,469,004 shares during the period. Calithera Biosciences comprises approximately 2.3% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned about 0.10% of Calithera Biosciences worth $37,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,438,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after buying an additional 503,754 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,363,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 767,571 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 221,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 147,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 140,332 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calithera Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,215. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The firm has a market cap of $254.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.90.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

