BVF Inc. IL Reduces Position in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

BVF Inc. IL decreased its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 278,425 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned 9.53% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 2,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,178. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

