BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$3.49 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.71.

In other news, insider David Fenlon 105,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st.

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and wholesale of natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia and internationally. The company owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, Andalou Naturals, DermaSukin, Life Basics, Uspa, Edward Beale, and Renew personal care brands.

