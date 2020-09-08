C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,060.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535 in the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.