Caleres Inc (CAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of -13.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Caleres to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $396.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Caleres has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.11 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Caleres in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

