Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Campbell Soup's shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been struggling with high input costs for a while. Markedly, cost inflation and other factors adversely impacted performance by 210 basis points, during fourth quarter fiscal 2020. Moreover, the company is investing heavily in marketing actions, which is likely to dent profits to some extent. Nevertheless, the company has been steadily gaining from strong demand conditions, stemming from increased at-home consumption amid the coronavirus pandemic. This was well reflected on the company’s fourth quarter performance wherein earnings and revenues increased double digits. Further, organic sales surged on strength in the Meals & Beverages and Snacks units. Management expects the favorable demand trends to persist in first-quarter fiscal 2021.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised Campbell Soup to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 665.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

