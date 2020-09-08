Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 665.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

