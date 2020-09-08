Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Charter Equity restated a buy rating on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities lowered Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.25.

CREE opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Cree’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,423 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Cree by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,658 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

