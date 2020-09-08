Canaccord Genuity Upgrades NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

NCC Group stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

