Capgemini’s (CGEMY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC cut Capgemini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $27.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

