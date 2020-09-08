Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of CSTR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.81. 4,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $228.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 148.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

