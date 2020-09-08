Cardano (ADA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $603.18 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.0902 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Upbit and Bittrex. Cardano has a total market cap of $2.34 billion and $603.18 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006492 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00023256 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.55 or 0.01540302 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023273 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Indodax, Coinbe, DragonEX, Coinnest, Altcoin Trader, ABCC, Bitbns, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Huobi, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Binance, Upbit, Exmo, LiteBit.eu and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

