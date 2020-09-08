Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Deutsche Bank

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $62.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.13.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Catalent by 5.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1,097.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 614,980 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 37.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,614,000 after purchasing an additional 262,205 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.