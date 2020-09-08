CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CBTX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded CBTX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Get CBTX alerts:

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. CBTX has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $31.73.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts predict that CBTX will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,779.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,758.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CBTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBTX by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CBTX by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.