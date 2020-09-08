CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CDW by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CDW by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 136,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

CDW stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.21.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. CDW’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

