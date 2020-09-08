CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

Shares of HD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.26. 363,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,782. The company has a market cap of $290.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.89 and its 200 day moving average is $237.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

