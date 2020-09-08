CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 585.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.50. 305,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,037. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.92 and a 200-day moving average of $293.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

