CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,090,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

