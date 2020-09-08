CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $55.30. 7,772,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,728,698. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

