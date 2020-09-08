CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,562 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.37.

DIS stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $238.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.61, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

