Cfra Upgrades Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) to “Strong-Buy”

Cfra upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial downgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.97.

NYSE CGC opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.36. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,477 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,733 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 49.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 4.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

