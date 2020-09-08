Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

CPK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.57.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $101.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average is $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.21.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

