Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura boosted their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

CHWY stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. Chewy has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -89.97 and a beta of -0.21.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $564,962.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $9,625,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,410,017 shares of company stock worth $71,741,099 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 531.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

