Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.31.

PLCE opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $341.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.84. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $95.53.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Childrens Place news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 825.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after buying an additional 812,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 967.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 446,634 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 723.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,329 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 73.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 185,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 810.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 178,221 shares in the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

