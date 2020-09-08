CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCCGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS:CCCGY opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter. CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.43%.

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR Company Profile

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other businesses. The company is involved in the construction of ports, roads and bridges, railways, municipal and environmental projects, etc.; and provision of infrastructure design services, including consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

