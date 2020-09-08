CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $114.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.79.

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates in Sales of Piped Gas, Gas Connection, Engineering Design and Construction, Sales of LPG, Value-Added Services, and Zhongyu Gas segments.

