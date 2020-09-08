CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.16

Shares of CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CHORUS LTD/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

