Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised Ciena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ciena has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $448,460.00. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $1,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Ciena by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

