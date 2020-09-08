Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CIEN. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.24.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $254,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $120,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 33,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Ciena by 47.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.