Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.24.

NYSE CIEN opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. Ciena has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $448,460.00. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $120,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock worth $9,814,270. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2,121.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,272,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ciena by 167.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

