Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. 1,885,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,885,798. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

