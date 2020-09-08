Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Public Investment Fund

Public Investment Fund cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,805,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,682,237 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.7% of Public Investment Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Public Investment Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $270,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,051,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,082,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,869 shares of company stock worth $2,785,806 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

