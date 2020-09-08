Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVNT opened at $27.86 on Friday. Avient has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33.
Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.75 million. The company’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
