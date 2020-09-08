Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNT opened at $27.86 on Friday. Avient has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.75 million. The company’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.