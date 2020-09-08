Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.23. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $93.36 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.87.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $283,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,807 shares of company stock worth $2,867,012. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

