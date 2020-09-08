CloudMD Software & Services’ (DOCRF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $1.70 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS:DOCRF opened at $1.26 on Friday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. It also operates and manages primary care clinics and pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc in February 2020.

