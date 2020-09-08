CoinUs (CNUS) Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $374,874.00 and $121.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002845 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000162 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

