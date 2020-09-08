Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Community First Bancshares from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBI opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Community First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community First Bancshares stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 199.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Community First Bancshares worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

